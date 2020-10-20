1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0089266207 Fijian Dollars
1 FJD = 112.024 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0089266207 Fijian Dollars
1 FJD = 112.024 YER
YER
FJD
|1 YER
|0.00892662 FJD
|5 YER
|0.0446331 FJD
|10 YER
|0.0892662 FJD
|25 YER
|0.223166 FJD
|50 YER
|0.446331 FJD
|100 YER
|0.892662 FJD
|500 YER
|4.46331 FJD
|1,000 YER
|8.92662 FJD
|5,000 YER
|44.6331 FJD
|10,000 YER
|89.2662 FJD
1 YER = 0 FJD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0090604
|0.0091984
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0089233
|0.0089004
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0090047
|0.0090305
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.More Fijian Dollar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings