1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0039964565 Cuban Convertible Pesos
1 CUC = 250.222 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
CUC
|1 YER
|0.00399646 CUC
|5 YER
|0.0199823 CUC
|10 YER
|0.0399646 CUC
|25 YER
|0.0999114 CUC
|50 YER
|0.199823 CUC
|100 YER
|0.399646 CUC
|500 YER
|1.99823 CUC
|1,000 YER
|3.99646 CUC
|5,000 YER
|19.9823 CUC
|10,000 YER
|39.9646 CUC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039971
|0.0040019
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039931
|0.0039931
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0039955
|0.0039955
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Convertible Peso exchange rate is the CUC to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Convertible Pesos is CUC. The currency symbol is $.More Cuban Convertible Peso info
