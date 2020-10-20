1 YER to CNY - Convert Yemeni Rials to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.029053287 Chinese Yuan Renminbi

1 CNY = 34.4195 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:46 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi

yer
YER
cny
CNY
1 YER0.0290533 CNY
5 YER0.145266 CNY
10 YER0.290533 CNY
25 YER0.726332 CNY
50 YER1.45266 CNY
100 YER2.90533 CNY
500 YER14.5266 CNY
1,000 YER29.0533 CNY
5,000 YER145.266 CNY
10,000 YER290.533 CNY

Convert Chinese Yuan Renminbi to Yemeni Rial

cny
CNY
yer
YER
1 CNY34.4195 YER
5 CNY172.098 YER
10 CNY344.195 YER
25 CNY860.488 YER
50 CNY1,720.98 YER
100 CNY3,441.95 YER
500 CNY17,209.8 YER
1,000 CNY34,419.5 YER
5,000 CNY172,098 YER
10,000 CNY344,195 YER

YER to CNY Chart

1 YER = 0 CNY

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Chinese Yuan Renminbi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0290620.029062
Low
0.0289170.028789
Average
0.0289940.028938
Volatility
0.07%0.09%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

cny

CNY - Chinese Yuan Renminbi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.

