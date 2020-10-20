1 Yemeni Rial =
0.029053287 Chinese Yuan Renminbi
1 CNY = 34.4195 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
CNY
|1 YER
|0.0290533 CNY
|5 YER
|0.145266 CNY
|10 YER
|0.290533 CNY
|25 YER
|0.726332 CNY
|50 YER
|1.45266 CNY
|100 YER
|2.90533 CNY
|500 YER
|14.5266 CNY
|1,000 YER
|29.0533 CNY
|5,000 YER
|145.266 CNY
|10,000 YER
|290.533 CNY
1 YER = 0 CNY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.029062
|0.029062
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.028917
|0.028789
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.028994
|0.028938
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.07%
|0.09%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Chinese Yuan Renminbi exchange rate is the CNY to USD rate. The currency code for Chinese Yuan Renminbi is CNY. The currency symbol is ¥.More Chinese Yuan Renminbi info
