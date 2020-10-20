1 YER to CHF - Convert Yemeni Rials to Swiss Francs

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0036013447 Swiss Francs

1 CHF = 277.674 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Swiss Franc conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:45 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Swiss Franc

yer
YER
chf
CHF
1 YER0.00360134 CHF
5 YER0.0180067 CHF
10 YER0.0360134 CHF
25 YER0.0900336 CHF
50 YER0.180067 CHF
100 YER0.360134 CHF
500 YER1.80067 CHF
1,000 YER3.60134 CHF
5,000 YER18.0067 CHF
10,000 YER36.0134 CHF

Convert Swiss Franc to Yemeni Rial

chf
CHF
yer
YER
1 CHF277.674 YER
5 CHF1,388.37 YER
10 CHF2,776.74 YER
25 CHF6,941.85 YER
50 CHF13,883.7 YER
100 CHF27,767.4 YER
500 CHF138,837 YER
1,000 CHF277,674 YER
5,000 CHF1,388,370 YER
10,000 CHF2,776,740 YER

YER to CHF Chart

1 YER = 0 CHF

1 Yemeni Rial to Swiss Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00361240.0036755
Low
0.00353220.0035322
Average
0.00357450.0036137
Volatility
0.31%0.34%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

, ratings