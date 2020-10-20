1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0054481385 Canadian Dollars
1 CAD = 183.549 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
CAD
|1 YER
|0.00544814 CAD
|5 YER
|0.0272407 CAD
|10 YER
|0.0544814 CAD
|25 YER
|0.136203 CAD
|50 YER
|0.272407 CAD
|100 YER
|0.544814 CAD
|500 YER
|2.72407 CAD
|1,000 YER
|5.44814 CAD
|5,000 YER
|27.2407 CAD
|10,000 YER
|54.4814 CAD
1 YER = 0 CAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0055012
|0.0055202
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0054460
|0.0054135
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0054760
|0.0054685
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23%
|0.27%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.More Canadian Dollar info
