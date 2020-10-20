1 Yemeni Rial =
0.013069852 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYN = 76.5120 YER
YER
BYN
|1 YER
|0.0130699 BYN
|5 YER
|0.0653493 BYN
|10 YER
|0.130699 BYN
|25 YER
|0.326746 BYN
|50 YER
|0.653493 BYN
|100 YER
|1.30699 BYN
|500 YER
|6.53493 BYN
|1,000 YER
|13.0699 BYN
|5,000 YER
|65.3493 BYN
|10,000 YER
|130.699 BYN
1 YER = 0 BYN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013088
|0.013102
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013057
|0.012948
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.013070
|0.013069
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.08%
|0.16%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.More Belarusian Ruble info
