1 Yemeni Rial =
0.02220718 Brazilian Reais
1 BRL = 45.0305 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.02220718 Brazilian Reais
1 BRL = 45.0305 YER
YER
BRL
|1 YER
|0.0222072 BRL
|5 YER
|0.111036 BRL
|10 YER
|0.222072 BRL
|25 YER
|0.555179 BRL
|50 YER
|1.11036 BRL
|100 YER
|2.22072 BRL
|500 YER
|11.1036 BRL
|1,000 YER
|22.2072 BRL
|5,000 YER
|111.036 BRL
|10,000 YER
|222.072 BRL
1 YER = 0 BRL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.022692
|0.022692
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020980
|0.020009
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.021688
|0.020928
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.85%
|0.68%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brazilian Real exchange rate is the BRL to USD rate. The currency code for Brazilian Reais is BRL. The currency symbol is R$.More Brazilian Real info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings