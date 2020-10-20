1 YER to BOB - Convert Yemeni Rials to Bolivian Bolivianos

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.027591374 Bolivian Bolivianos

1 BOB = 36.2432 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Bolivian Bolíviano conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:45 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Bolivian Bolíviano

yer
YER
bob
BOB
1 YER0.0275914 BOB
5 YER0.137957 BOB
10 YER0.275914 BOB
25 YER0.689784 BOB
50 YER1.37957 BOB
100 YER2.75914 BOB
500 YER13.7957 BOB
1,000 YER27.5914 BOB
5,000 YER137.957 BOB
10,000 YER275.914 BOB

Convert Bolivian Bolíviano to Yemeni Rial

bob
BOB
yer
YER
1 BOB36.2432 YER
5 BOB181.216 YER
10 BOB362.432 YER
25 BOB906.08 YER
50 BOB1,812.16 YER
100 BOB3,624.32 YER
500 BOB18,121.6 YER
1,000 BOB36,243.2 YER
5,000 BOB181,216 YER
10,000 BOB362,432 YER

YER to BOB Chart

1 YER = 0 BOB

1 Yemeni Rial to Bolivian Bolíviano stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0277140.027735
Low
0.0275430.027441
Average
0.0276020.027615
Volatility
0.21%0.19%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bob

BOB - Bolivian Bolíviano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.

, ratings