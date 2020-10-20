1 YER to BND - Convert Yemeni Rials to Bruneian Dollars

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.005407226 Bruneian Dollars

1 BND = 184.938 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Bruneian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:44 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Bruneian Dollar

yer
YER
bnd
BND
1 YER0.00540723 BND
5 YER0.0270361 BND
10 YER0.0540723 BND
25 YER0.135181 BND
50 YER0.270361 BND
100 YER0.540723 BND
500 YER2.70361 BND
1,000 YER5.40723 BND
5,000 YER27.0361 BND
10,000 YER54.0723 BND

Convert Bruneian Dollar to Yemeni Rial

bnd
BND
yer
YER
1 BND184.938 YER
5 BND924.689 YER
10 BND1,849.38 YER
25 BND4,623.44 YER
50 BND9,246.89 YER
100 BND18,493.8 YER
500 BND92,468.9 YER
1,000 BND184,938 YER
5,000 BND924,689 YER
10,000 BND1,849,380 YER

YER to BND Chart

1 YER = 0 BND

1 Yemeni Rial to Bruneian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00543080.0054565
Low
0.00537430.0053696
Average
0.00540570.0054088
Volatility
0.17%0.21%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

