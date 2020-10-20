1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0072433906 Bosnian Convertible Marks
1 BAM = 138.057 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
BAM
|1 YER
|0.00724339 BAM
|5 YER
|0.036217 BAM
|10 YER
|0.0724339 BAM
|25 YER
|0.181085 BAM
|50 YER
|0.36217 BAM
|100 YER
|0.724339 BAM
|500 YER
|3.6217 BAM
|1,000 YER
|7.24339 BAM
|5,000 YER
|36.217 BAM
|10,000 YER
|72.4339 BAM
1 YER = 0 BAM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0073188
|0.0073562
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0071653
|0.0071653
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0072656
|0.0072591
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnian Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Bosnian Convertible Marks is BAM. The currency symbol is KM.More Bosnian Convertible Mark info
