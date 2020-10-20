1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0067936994 Azerbaijan Manats
1 AZN = 147.195 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
AZN
|1 YER
|0.0067937 AZN
|5 YER
|0.0339685 AZN
|10 YER
|0.067937 AZN
|25 YER
|0.169842 AZN
|50 YER
|0.339685 AZN
|100 YER
|0.67937 AZN
|500 YER
|3.39685 AZN
|1,000 YER
|6.7937 AZN
|5,000 YER
|33.9685 AZN
|10,000 YER
|67.937 AZN
1 YER = 0 AZN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0067981
|0.0068050
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0067880
|0.0067880
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0067936
|0.0067946
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.06%
|0.06%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manats is AZN. The currency symbol is ₼.More Azerbaijan Manat info
