1 YER to AWG - Convert Yemeni Rials to Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.0071536114 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)

1 AWG = 139.790 YER

Yemeni Rial to Aruban or Dutch Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 04:07 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Aruban or Dutch Guilder

yer
YER
awg
AWG
1 YER0.00715358 AWG
5 YER0.0357679 AWG
10 YER0.0715358 AWG
25 YER0.17884 AWG
50 YER0.357679 AWG
100 YER0.715358 AWG
500 YER3.57679 AWG
1,000 YER7.15358 AWG
5,000 YER35.7679 AWG
10,000 YER71.5358 AWG

Convert Aruban or Dutch Guilder to Yemeni Rial

awg
AWG
yer
YER
1 AWG139.79 YER
5 AWG698.951 YER
10 AWG1,397.9 YER
25 AWG3,494.75 YER
50 AWG6,989.51 YER
100 AWG13,979 YER
500 AWG69,895.1 YER
1,000 AWG139,790 YER
5,000 AWG698,951 YER
10,000 AWG1,397,900 YER

YER to AWG Chart

1 YER = 0 AWG

1 Yemeni Rial to Aruban or Dutch Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00715490.0071634
Low
0.00714760.0071476
Average
0.00715200.0071519
Volatility
0.04%0.05%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

awg

AWG - Aruban or Dutch Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.

