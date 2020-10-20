1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0071536114 Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins)
1 AWG = 139.790 YER
YER
AWG
|1 YER
|0.00715358 AWG
|5 YER
|0.0357679 AWG
|10 YER
|0.0715358 AWG
|25 YER
|0.17884 AWG
|50 YER
|0.357679 AWG
|100 YER
|0.715358 AWG
|500 YER
|3.57679 AWG
|1,000 YER
|7.15358 AWG
|5,000 YER
|35.7679 AWG
|10,000 YER
|71.5358 AWG
1 YER = 0 AWG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0071549
|0.0071634
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0071476
|0.0071476
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0071520
|0.0071519
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.04%
|0.05%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Aruban or Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the AWG to USD rate. The currency code for Aruban or Dutch Guilders (also called Florins) is AWG. The currency symbol is ƒ.More Aruban or Dutch Guilder info
