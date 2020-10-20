1 Yemeni Rial =
0.37171767 Albanian Leke
1 ALL = 2.69021 YER
YER
ALL
|1 YER
|0.371718 ALL
|5 YER
|1.85859 ALL
|10 YER
|3.71718 ALL
|25 YER
|9.29294 ALL
|50 YER
|18.5859 ALL
|100 YER
|37.1718 ALL
|500 YER
|185.859 ALL
|1,000 YER
|371.718 ALL
|5,000 YER
|1,858.59 ALL
|10,000 YER
|3,717.18 ALL
1 YER = 0 ALL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.37523
|0.38039
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36799
|0.36799
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.37262
|0.37371
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.33%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.More Albanian Lek info
