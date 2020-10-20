1 CFA Franc =
0.030376378 South African Rand
1 ZAR = 32.9203 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.030376378 South African Rand
1 ZAR = 32.9203 XOF
XOF
ZAR
|1 XOF
|0.0303764 ZAR
|5 XOF
|0.151882 ZAR
|10 XOF
|0.303764 ZAR
|25 XOF
|0.759409 ZAR
|50 XOF
|1.51882 ZAR
|100 XOF
|3.03764 ZAR
|500 XOF
|15.1882 ZAR
|1,000 XOF
|30.3764 ZAR
|5,000 XOF
|151.882 ZAR
|10,000 XOF
|303.764 ZAR
1 XOF = 0 ZAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.031493
|0.031493
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.029276
|0.029276
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.030171
|0.030451
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.85%
|0.63%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular South African Rand exchange rate is the ZAR to USD rate. The currency code for South African Rand is ZAR. The currency symbol is R.More South African Rand info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings