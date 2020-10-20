1 XOF to XCD - Convert CFA Francs to East Caribbean Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0044432928 East Caribbean Dollars

1 XCD = 225.058 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to East Caribbean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to East Caribbean Dollar

xof
XOF
xcd
XCD
1 XOF0.00444329 XCD
5 XOF0.0222165 XCD
10 XOF0.0444329 XCD
25 XOF0.111082 XCD
50 XOF0.222165 XCD
100 XOF0.444329 XCD
500 XOF2.22165 XCD
1,000 XOF4.44329 XCD
5,000 XOF22.2165 XCD
10,000 XOF44.4329 XCD

Convert East Caribbean Dollar to CFA Franc

xcd
XCD
xof
XOF
1 XCD225.058 XOF
5 XCD1,125.29 XOF
10 XCD2,250.58 XOF
25 XCD5,626.46 XOF
50 XCD11,252.9 XOF
100 XCD22,505.8 XOF
500 XCD112,529 XOF
1,000 XCD225,058 XOF
5,000 XCD1,125,290 XOF
10,000 XCD2,250,580 XOF

XOF to XCD Chart

1 XOF = 0 XCD

1 CFA Franc to East Caribbean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00449410.0044941
Low
0.00439910.0043760
Average
0.00443050.0044338
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

xcd

XCD - East Caribbean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.

