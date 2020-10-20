1 CFA Franc =
0.0044432928 East Caribbean Dollars
1 XCD = 225.058 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
XCD
|1 XOF
|0.00444329 XCD
|5 XOF
|0.0222165 XCD
|10 XOF
|0.0444329 XCD
|25 XOF
|0.111082 XCD
|50 XOF
|0.222165 XCD
|100 XOF
|0.444329 XCD
|500 XOF
|2.22165 XCD
|1,000 XOF
|4.44329 XCD
|5,000 XOF
|22.2165 XCD
|10,000 XOF
|44.4329 XCD
1 XOF = 0 XCD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0044941
|0.0044941
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0043991
|0.0043760
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0044305
|0.0044338
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular East Caribbean Dollar exchange rate is the XCD to USD rate. The currency code for East Caribbean Dollars is XCD. The currency symbol is $.More East Caribbean Dollar info
