1 XOF to VND - Convert CFA Francs to Vietnamese Dongs

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

42.13422 Vietnamese Dongs

1 VND = 0.0237337 XOF

CFA Franc to Vietnamese Dong conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:51 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Vietnamese Dong

xof
XOF
vnd
VND
1 XOF42.1342 VND
5 XOF210.671 VND
10 XOF421.342 VND
25 XOF1,053.36 VND
50 XOF2,106.71 VND
100 XOF4,213.42 VND
500 XOF21,067.1 VND
1,000 XOF42,134.2 VND
5,000 XOF210,671 VND
10,000 XOF421,342 VND

Convert Vietnamese Dong to CFA Franc

vnd
VND
xof
XOF
1 VND0.0237337 XOF
5 VND0.118668 XOF
10 VND0.237337 XOF
25 VND0.593342 XOF
50 VND1.18668 XOF
100 VND2.37337 XOF
500 VND11.8668 XOF
1,000 VND23.7337 XOF
5,000 VND118.668 XOF
10,000 VND237.337 XOF

XOF to VND Chart

1 XOF = 0 VND

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Vietnamese Dong stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
42.43542.536
Low
41.40640.680
Average
41.75641.663
Volatility
0.51%0.46%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

vnd

VND - Vietnamese Dong

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Vietnamese Dongs is VND. The currency symbol is ₫.

