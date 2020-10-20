1 XOF to USD - Convert CFA Francs to US Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0016371093 US Dollars

1 USD = 610.833 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to US Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 06:20 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to US Dollar

xof
XOF
usd
USD
1 XOF0.00163711 USD
5 XOF0.00818555 USD
10 XOF0.0163711 USD
25 XOF0.0409277 USD
50 XOF0.0818555 USD
100 XOF0.163711 USD
500 XOF0.818555 USD
1,000 XOF1.63711 USD
5,000 XOF8.18555 USD
10,000 XOF16.3711 USD

Convert US Dollar to CFA Franc

usd
USD
xof
XOF
1 USD610.833 XOF
5 USD3,054.16 XOF
10 USD6,108.33 XOF
25 USD15,270.8 XOF
50 USD30,541.6 XOF
100 USD61,083.3 XOF
500 USD305,416 XOF
1,000 USD610,833 XOF
5,000 USD3,054,160 XOF
10,000 USD6,108,330 XOF

XOF to USD Chart

1 XOF = 0 USD

1 CFA Franc to US Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00166280.0016628
Low
0.00162820.0016191
Average
0.00164000.0016413
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

usd

USD - US Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular US Dollar exchange rate is the USD to USD rate. The currency code for US Dollars is USD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings