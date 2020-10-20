1 CFA Franc =
0.066958172 Ukrainian Hryvni
1 UAH = 14.9347 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.066958172 Ukrainian Hryvni
1 UAH = 14.9347 XOF
XOF
UAH
|1 XOF
|0.0669582 UAH
|5 XOF
|0.334791 UAH
|10 XOF
|0.669582 UAH
|25 XOF
|1.67395 UAH
|50 XOF
|3.34791 UAH
|100 XOF
|6.69582 UAH
|500 XOF
|33.4791 UAH
|1,000 XOF
|66.9582 UAH
|5,000 XOF
|334.791 UAH
|10,000 XOF
|669.582 UAH
1 XOF = 0 UAH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.067258
|0.067258
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.065909
|0.063338
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.066443
|0.065508
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukrainian Hryvni is UAH. The currency symbol is ₴.More Ukrainian Hryvnia info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings