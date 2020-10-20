1 XOF to TRL - Convert CFA Francs to Turkish Lira

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

53,522.159 Turkish Lira

1 TRL = 0.0000186839 XOF

TRL replaced by TRY

CFA Franc to Turkish Lira conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:39 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Turkish Lira

xof
XOF
trl
TRL
1 XOF53,522.2 TRL
5 XOF267,611 TRL
10 XOF535,222 TRL
25 XOF1,338,050 TRL
50 XOF2,676,110 TRL
100 XOF5,352,220 TRL
500 XOF26,761,100 TRL
1,000 XOF53,522,200 TRL
5,000 XOF267,611,000 TRL
10,000 XOF535,222,000 TRL

Convert Turkish Lira to CFA Franc

trl
TRL
xof
XOF
1 TRL0.0000186839 XOF
5 TRL0.0000934193 XOF
10 TRL0.000186839 XOF
25 TRL0.000467096 XOF
50 TRL0.000934193 XOF
100 TRL0.00186839 XOF
500 TRL0.00934193 XOF
1,000 TRL0.0186839 XOF
5,000 TRL0.0934193 XOF
10,000 TRL0.186839 XOF

XOF to TRL Chart

1 XOF = 0 TRL

1 CFA Franc to Turkish Lira stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0541490.054149
Low
0.0530250.052532
Average
0.0534990.053207
Volatility
0.49%0.36%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

trl

TRL - Turkish Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.

, ratings