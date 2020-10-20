1 CFA Franc =
53,522.159 Turkish Lira
1 TRL = 0.0000186839 XOF
TRL replaced by TRY
XOF
TRL
|1 XOF
|53,522.2 TRL
|5 XOF
|267,611 TRL
|10 XOF
|535,222 TRL
|25 XOF
|1,338,050 TRL
|50 XOF
|2,676,110 TRL
|100 XOF
|5,352,220 TRL
|500 XOF
|26,761,100 TRL
|1,000 XOF
|53,522,200 TRL
|5,000 XOF
|267,611,000 TRL
|10,000 XOF
|535,222,000 TRL
1 XOF = 0 TRL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.054149
|0.054149
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.053025
|0.052532
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.053499
|0.053207
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.49%
|0.36%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkish Lira exchange rate is the TRL to USD rate. The currency code for Turkish Lira is TRL. The currency symbol is ₤.
