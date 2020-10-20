1 CFA Franc =
0.0038959626 Tongan Pa'anga
1 TOP = 256.676 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.0038959626 Tongan Pa'anga
1 TOP = 256.676 XOF
XOF
TOP
|1 XOF
|0.00389596 TOP
|5 XOF
|0.0194798 TOP
|10 XOF
|0.0389596 TOP
|25 XOF
|0.0973991 TOP
|50 XOF
|0.194798 TOP
|100 XOF
|0.389596 TOP
|500 XOF
|1.94798 TOP
|1,000 XOF
|3.89596 TOP
|5,000 XOF
|19.4798 TOP
|10,000 XOF
|38.9596 TOP
1 XOF = 0 TOP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0039225
|0.0039232
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0038036
|0.0038036
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0038568
|0.0038747
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.71%
|0.61%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongan Pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tongan Pa'anga is TOP. The currency symbol is T$.More Tongan Pa'anga info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings