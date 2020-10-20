1 XOF to TND - Convert CFA Francs to Tunisian Dinars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0051427512 Tunisian Dinars

1 TND = 194.448 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Tunisian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Tunisian Dinar

xof
XOF
tnd
TND
1 XOF0.00514275 TND
5 XOF0.0257138 TND
10 XOF0.0514275 TND
25 XOF0.128569 TND
50 XOF0.257138 TND
100 XOF0.514275 TND
500 XOF2.57138 TND
1,000 XOF5.14275 TND
5,000 XOF25.7138 TND
10,000 XOF51.4275 TND

Convert Tunisian Dinar to CFA Franc

tnd
TND
xof
XOF
1 TND194.448 XOF
5 TND972.242 XOF
10 TND1,944.48 XOF
25 TND4,861.21 XOF
50 TND9,722.42 XOF
100 TND19,444.8 XOF
500 TND97,224.2 XOF
1,000 TND194,448 XOF
5,000 TND972,242 XOF
10,000 TND1,944,480 XOF

XOF to TND Chart

1 XOF = 0 TND

1 CFA Franc to Tunisian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00516240.0051735
Low
0.00510620.0050456
Average
0.00513100.0051351
Volatility
0.29%0.34%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

tnd

TND - Tunisian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisian Dinars is TND. The currency symbol is د.ت.

