1 CFA Franc =
0.0051427512 Tunisian Dinars
1 TND = 194.448 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
TND
|1 XOF
|0.00514275 TND
|5 XOF
|0.0257138 TND
|10 XOF
|0.0514275 TND
|25 XOF
|0.128569 TND
|50 XOF
|0.257138 TND
|100 XOF
|0.514275 TND
|500 XOF
|2.57138 TND
|1,000 XOF
|5.14275 TND
|5,000 XOF
|25.7138 TND
|10,000 XOF
|51.4275 TND
1 XOF = 0 TND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0051624
|0.0051735
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0051062
|0.0050456
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0051310
|0.0051351
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisian Dinars is TND. The currency symbol is د.ت.
