1 XOF to TMT - Convert CFA Francs to Turkmenistani Manats

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0057679024 Turkmenistani Manats

1 TMT = 173.373 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Turkmenistani Manat conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:19 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Turkmenistani Manat

xof
XOF
tmt
TMT
1 XOF0.0057679 TMT
5 XOF0.0288395 TMT
10 XOF0.057679 TMT
25 XOF0.144198 TMT
50 XOF0.288395 TMT
100 XOF0.57679 TMT
500 XOF2.88395 TMT
1,000 XOF5.7679 TMT
5,000 XOF28.8395 TMT
10,000 XOF57.679 TMT

Convert Turkmenistani Manat to CFA Franc

tmt
TMT
xof
XOF
1 TMT173.373 XOF
5 TMT866.866 XOF
10 TMT1,733.73 XOF
25 TMT4,334.33 XOF
50 TMT8,668.66 XOF
100 TMT17,337.3 XOF
500 TMT86,686.6 XOF
1,000 TMT173,373 XOF
5,000 TMT866,866 XOF
10,000 TMT1,733,730 XOF

XOF to TMT Chart

1 XOF = 0 TMT

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Turkmenistani Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00582560.0058256
Low
0.00569240.0056566
Average
0.00574490.0057445
Volatility
0.36%0.35%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
tmt

TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.

More Turkmenistani Manat info

