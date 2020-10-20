1 XOF to TJS - Convert CFA Francs to Tajikistani Somoni

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.017619159 Tajikistani Somoni

1 TJS = 56.7564 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Tajikistani Somoni conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:19 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Tajikistani Somoni

xof
XOF
tjs
TJS
1 XOF0.0176192 TJS
5 XOF0.0880958 TJS
10 XOF0.176192 TJS
25 XOF0.440479 TJS
50 XOF0.880958 TJS
100 XOF1.76192 TJS
500 XOF8.80958 TJS
1,000 XOF17.6192 TJS
5,000 XOF88.0958 TJS
10,000 XOF176.192 TJS

Convert Tajikistani Somoni to CFA Franc

tjs
TJS
xof
XOF
1 TJS56.7564 XOF
5 TJS283.782 XOF
10 TJS567.564 XOF
25 TJS1,418.91 XOF
50 TJS2,837.82 XOF
100 TJS5,675.64 XOF
500 TJS28,378.2 XOF
1,000 TJS56,756.4 XOF
5,000 TJS283,782 XOF
10,000 TJS567,564 XOF

XOF to TJS Chart

1 XOF = 0 TJS

1 CFA Franc to Tajikistani Somoni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0178460.018130
Low
0.0173150.017315
Average
0.0175140.017752
Volatility
0.54%0.40%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

tjs

TJS - Tajikistani Somoni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.

See our API plans
, ratings