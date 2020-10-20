1 XOF to THB - Convert CFA Francs to Thai Baht

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.060295998 Thai Baht

1 THB = 16.5848 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Thai Baht conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:25 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Thai Baht

xof
XOF
thb
THB
1 XOF0.060296 THB
5 XOF0.30148 THB
10 XOF0.60296 THB
25 XOF1.5074 THB
50 XOF3.0148 THB
100 XOF6.0296 THB
500 XOF30.148 THB
1,000 XOF60.296 THB
5,000 XOF301.48 THB
10,000 XOF602.96 THB

Convert Thai Baht to CFA Franc

thb
THB
xof
XOF
1 THB16.5848 XOF
5 THB82.9242 XOF
10 THB165.848 XOF
25 THB414.621 XOF
50 THB829.242 XOF
100 THB1,658.48 XOF
500 THB8,292.42 XOF
1,000 THB16,584.8 XOF
5,000 THB82,924.2 XOF
10,000 THB165,848 XOF

XOF to THB Chart

1 XOF = 0 THB

1 CFA Franc to Thai Baht stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0608910.060891
Low
0.0598040.059410
Average
0.0602230.060245
Volatility
0.30%0.31%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

thb

THB - Thai Baht

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Thai Baht exchange rate is the THB to USD rate. The currency code for Thai Baht is THB. The currency symbol is ฿.

, ratings