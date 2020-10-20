1 XOF to SZL - Convert CFA Francs to Swazi Emalangeni

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.030263347 Swazi Emalangeni

1 SZL = 33.0433 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Swazi Lilangeni conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:19 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Swazi Lilangeni

xof
XOF
szl
SZL
1 XOF0.0302633 SZL
5 XOF0.151317 SZL
10 XOF0.302633 SZL
25 XOF0.756584 SZL
50 XOF1.51317 SZL
100 XOF3.02633 SZL
500 XOF15.1317 SZL
1,000 XOF30.2633 SZL
5,000 XOF151.317 SZL
10,000 XOF302.633 SZL

Convert Swazi Lilangeni to CFA Franc

szl
SZL
xof
XOF
1 SZL33.0433 XOF
5 SZL165.216 XOF
10 SZL330.433 XOF
25 SZL826.082 XOF
50 SZL1,652.16 XOF
100 SZL3,304.33 XOF
500 SZL16,521.6 XOF
1,000 SZL33,043.3 XOF
5,000 SZL165,216 XOF
10,000 SZL330,433 XOF

XOF to SZL Chart

1 XOF = 0 SZL

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Swazi Lilangeni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0314930.031493
Low
0.0292760.029276
Average
0.0301710.030451
Volatility
0.85%0.63%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
szl

SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.

More Swazi Lilangeni info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings