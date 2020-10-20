1 XOF to SYP - Convert CFA Francs to Syrian Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

21.410721 Syrian Pounds

1 SYP = 0.0467056 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Syrian Pound conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:08 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Syrian Pound

xof
XOF
syp
SYP
1 XOF21.4103 SYP
5 XOF107.051 SYP
10 XOF214.103 SYP
25 XOF535.257 SYP
50 XOF1,070.51 SYP
100 XOF2,141.03 SYP
500 XOF10,705.1 SYP
1,000 XOF21,410.3 SYP
5,000 XOF107,051 SYP
10,000 XOF214,103 SYP

Convert Syrian Pound to CFA Franc

syp
SYP
xof
XOF
1 SYP0.0467065 XOF
5 SYP0.233533 XOF
10 SYP0.467065 XOF
25 SYP1.16766 XOF
50 SYP2.33533 XOF
100 SYP4.67065 XOF
500 SYP23.3533 XOF
1,000 SYP46.7065 XOF
5,000 SYP233.533 XOF
10,000 SYP467.065 XOF

XOF to SYP Chart

1 XOF = 0 SYP

1 CFA Franc to Syrian Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
21.61821.618
Low
21.15721.052
Average
21.31621.337
Volatility
0.31%0.28%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

syp

SYP - Syrian Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrian Pound exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syrian Pounds is SYP. The currency symbol is £.

