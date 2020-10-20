1 XOF to STN - Convert CFA Francs to Sao Tomean Dobras

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.037593314 Sao Tomean Dobras

1 STN = 26.6005 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:19 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra

xof
XOF
stn
STN
1 XOF0.0375933 STN
5 XOF0.187967 STN
10 XOF0.375933 STN
25 XOF0.939833 STN
50 XOF1.87967 STN
100 XOF3.75933 STN
500 XOF18.7967 STN
1,000 XOF37.5933 STN
5,000 XOF187.967 STN
10,000 XOF375.933 STN

Convert Sao Tomean Dobra to CFA Franc

stn
STN
xof
XOF
1 STN26.6005 XOF
5 STN133.002 XOF
10 STN266.005 XOF
25 STN665.012 XOF
50 STN1,330.02 XOF
100 STN2,660.05 XOF
500 STN13,300.2 XOF
1,000 STN26,600.5 XOF
5,000 STN133,002 XOF
10,000 STN266,005 XOF

XOF to STN Chart

1 XOF = 0 STN

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Sao Tomean Dobra stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0380940.038108
Low
0.0370670.037067
Average
0.0375770.037571
Volatility
0.73%0.69%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
stn

STN - Sao Tomean Dobra

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sao Tomean Dobra exchange rate is the STN to USD rate. The currency code for Sao Tomean Dobras is STN. The currency symbol is Db.

More Sao Tomean Dobra info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings