1 XOF to SOS - Convert CFA Francs to Somali Shillings

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.93670109 Somali Shillings

1 SOS = 1.06758 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Somali Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:19 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Somali Shilling

xof
XOF
sos
SOS
1 XOF0.936701 SOS
5 XOF4.68351 SOS
10 XOF9.36701 SOS
25 XOF23.4175 SOS
50 XOF46.8351 SOS
100 XOF93.6701 SOS
500 XOF468.351 SOS
1,000 XOF936.701 SOS
5,000 XOF4,683.51 SOS
10,000 XOF9,367.01 SOS

Convert Somali Shilling to CFA Franc

sos
SOS
xof
XOF
1 SOS1.06758 XOF
5 SOS5.33788 XOF
10 SOS10.6758 XOF
25 SOS26.6894 XOF
50 SOS53.3788 XOF
100 SOS106.758 XOF
500 SOS533.788 XOF
1,000 SOS1,067.58 XOF
5,000 SOS5,337.88 XOF
10,000 SOS10,675.8 XOF

XOF to SOS Chart

1 XOF = 0 SOS

1 CFA Franc to Somali Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.948250.94825
Low
0.928140.92118
Average
0.935930.93659
Volatility
0.38%0.42%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

sos

SOS - Somali Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somali Shillings is SOS. The currency symbol is S.

