1 XOF to SGD - Convert CFA Francs to Singapore Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0022244885 Singapore Dollars

1 SGD = 449.542 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Singapore Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 11:42 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Singapore Dollar

xof
XOF
sgd
SGD
1 XOF0.00222449 SGD
5 XOF0.0111224 SGD
10 XOF0.0222449 SGD
25 XOF0.0556122 SGD
50 XOF0.111224 SGD
100 XOF0.222449 SGD
500 XOF1.11224 SGD
1,000 XOF2.22449 SGD
5,000 XOF11.1224 SGD
10,000 XOF22.2449 SGD

Convert Singapore Dollar to CFA Franc

sgd
SGD
xof
XOF
1 SGD449.542 XOF
5 SGD2,247.71 XOF
10 SGD4,495.42 XOF
25 SGD11,238.5 XOF
50 SGD22,477.1 XOF
100 SGD44,954.2 XOF
500 SGD224,771 XOF
1,000 SGD449,542 XOF
5,000 SGD2,247,710 XOF
10,000 SGD4,495,420 XOF

XOF to SGD Chart

1 XOF = 0 SGD

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Singapore Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00223720.0022383
Low
0.00220840.0022080
Average
0.00221870.0022217
Volatility
0.16%0.15%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

sgd

SGD - Singapore Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.

