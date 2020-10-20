1 CFA Franc =
0.0022244885 Singapore Dollars
1 SGD = 449.542 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
SGD
|1 XOF
|0.00222449 SGD
|5 XOF
|0.0111224 SGD
|10 XOF
|0.0222449 SGD
|25 XOF
|0.0556122 SGD
|50 XOF
|0.111224 SGD
|100 XOF
|0.222449 SGD
|500 XOF
|1.11224 SGD
|1,000 XOF
|2.22449 SGD
|5,000 XOF
|11.1224 SGD
|10,000 XOF
|22.2449 SGD
1 XOF = 0 SGD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0022372
|0.0022383
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0022084
|0.0022080
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0022187
|0.0022217
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.16%
|0.15%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.More Singapore Dollar info
