1 CFA Franc =
0.01368342 Solomon Islander Dollars
1 SBD = 73.0811 XOF
XOF
SBD
|1 XOF
|0.0136834 SBD
|5 XOF
|0.0684171 SBD
|10 XOF
|0.136834 SBD
|25 XOF
|0.342086 SBD
|50 XOF
|0.684171 SBD
|100 XOF
|1.36834 SBD
|500 XOF
|6.84171 SBD
|1,000 XOF
|13.6834 SBD
|5,000 XOF
|68.4171 SBD
|10,000 XOF
|136.834 SBD
1 XOF = 0 SBD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013821
|0.014057
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.013445
|0.013423
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.013646
|0.013676
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.79%
|0.81%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Solomon Islander Dollar exchange rate is the SBD to USD rate. The currency code for Solomon Islander Dollars is SBD. The currency symbol is $.More Solomon Islander Dollar info
