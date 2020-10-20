1 XOF to RUB - Convert CFA Francs to Russian Rubles

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.14377693 Russian Rubles

1 RUB = 6.95522 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Russian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:38 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Russian Ruble

xof
XOF
rub
RUB
1 XOF0.143777 RUB
5 XOF0.718885 RUB
10 XOF1.43777 RUB
25 XOF3.59442 RUB
50 XOF7.18885 RUB
100 XOF14.3777 RUB
500 XOF71.8885 RUB
1,000 XOF143.777 RUB
5,000 XOF718.885 RUB
10,000 XOF1,437.77 RUB

Convert Russian Ruble to CFA Franc

rub
RUB
xof
XOF
1 RUB6.95522 XOF
5 RUB34.7761 XOF
10 RUB69.5522 XOF
25 RUB173.88 XOF
50 RUB347.761 XOF
100 RUB695.522 XOF
500 RUB3,477.61 XOF
1,000 RUB6,955.22 XOF
5,000 RUB34,776.1 XOF
10,000 RUB69,552.2 XOF

XOF to RUB Chart

1 XOF = 0 RUB

1 CFA Franc to Russian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.150780.15296
Low
0.139980.13998
Average
0.146350.14890
Volatility
1.25%1.01%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

rub

RUB - Russian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.

