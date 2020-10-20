1 XOF to RON - Convert CFA Francs to Romanian Lei

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0075876893 Romanian Lei

1 RON = 131.792 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Romanian Leu conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:50 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Romanian Leu

xof
XOF
ron
RON
1 XOF0.00758769 RON
5 XOF0.0379384 RON
10 XOF0.0758769 RON
25 XOF0.189692 RON
50 XOF0.379384 RON
100 XOF0.758769 RON
500 XOF3.79384 RON
1,000 XOF7.58769 RON
5,000 XOF37.9384 RON
10,000 XOF75.8769 RON

Convert Romanian Leu to CFA Franc

ron
RON
xof
XOF
1 RON131.792 XOF
5 RON658.962 XOF
10 RON1,317.92 XOF
25 RON3,294.81 XOF
50 RON6,589.62 XOF
100 RON13,179.2 XOF
500 RON65,896.2 XOF
1,000 RON131,792 XOF
5,000 RON658,962 XOF
10,000 RON1,317,920 XOF

XOF to RON Chart

1 XOF = 0 RON

1 CFA Franc to Romanian Leu stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00760090.0076306
Low
0.00754410.0075441
Average
0.00758650.0075856
Volatility
0.16%0.16%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

ron

RON - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.

