1 CFA Franc =
0.0075876893 Romanian Lei
1 RON = 131.792 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.0075876893 Romanian Lei
1 RON = 131.792 XOF
XOF
RON
|1 XOF
|0.00758769 RON
|5 XOF
|0.0379384 RON
|10 XOF
|0.0758769 RON
|25 XOF
|0.189692 RON
|50 XOF
|0.379384 RON
|100 XOF
|0.758769 RON
|500 XOF
|3.79384 RON
|1,000 XOF
|7.58769 RON
|5,000 XOF
|37.9384 RON
|10,000 XOF
|75.8769 RON
1 XOF = 0 RON
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0076009
|0.0076306
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0075441
|0.0075441
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0075865
|0.0075856
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.16%
|0.16%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.More Romanian Leu info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings