1 XOF to PLN - Convert CFA Francs to Polish Zlotych

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0065518794 Polish Zlotych

1 PLN = 152.628 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Polish Zloty conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:50 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Polish Zloty

xof
XOF
pln
PLN
1 XOF0.00655188 PLN
5 XOF0.0327594 PLN
10 XOF0.0655188 PLN
25 XOF0.163797 PLN
50 XOF0.327594 PLN
100 XOF0.655188 PLN
500 XOF3.27594 PLN
1,000 XOF6.55188 PLN
5,000 XOF32.7594 PLN
10,000 XOF65.5188 PLN

Convert Polish Zloty to CFA Franc

pln
PLN
xof
XOF
1 PLN152.628 XOF
5 PLN763.14 XOF
10 PLN1,526.28 XOF
25 PLN3,815.7 XOF
50 PLN7,631.4 XOF
100 PLN15,262.8 XOF
500 PLN76,314 XOF
1,000 PLN152,628 XOF
5,000 PLN763,140 XOF
10,000 PLN1,526,280 XOF

XOF to PLN Chart

1 XOF = 0 PLN

1 CFA Franc to Polish Zloty stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00668740.0066874
Low
0.00651440.0064827
Average
0.00658920.0065599
Volatility
0.39%0.36%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

pln

PLN - Polish Zloty

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polish Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Polish Zlotych is PLN. The currency symbol is zł.

