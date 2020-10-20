1 XOF to PKR - Convert CFA Francs to Pakistani Rupees

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.45729959 Pakistani Rupees

1 PKR = 2.18675 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Pakistani Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:50 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Pakistani Rupee

1 XOF0.4573 PKR
5 XOF2.2865 PKR
10 XOF4.573 PKR
25 XOF11.4325 PKR
50 XOF22.865 PKR
100 XOF45.73 PKR
500 XOF228.65 PKR
1,000 XOF457.3 PKR
5,000 XOF2,286.5 PKR
10,000 XOF4,573 PKR

Convert Pakistani Rupee to CFA Franc

1 PKR2.18675 XOF
5 PKR10.9338 XOF
10 PKR21.8675 XOF
25 PKR54.6688 XOF
50 PKR109.338 XOF
100 PKR218.675 XOF
500 PKR1,093.38 XOF
1,000 PKR2,186.75 XOF
5,000 PKR10,933.8 XOF
10,000 PKR21,867.5 XOF

XOF to PKR Chart

1 XOF = 0 PKR

1 CFA Franc to Pakistani Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.463360.46336
Low
0.453540.45020
Average
0.456870.45691
Volatility
0.34%0.30%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

PKR - Pakistani Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is the PKR to USD rate. The currency code for Pakistani Rupees is PKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

, ratings