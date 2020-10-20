1 XOF to MXN - Convert CFA Francs to Mexican Pesos

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.029935316 Mexican Pesos

1 MXN = 33.4054 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Mexican Peso conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 12:49 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Mexican Peso

xof
XOF
mxn
MXN
1 XOF0.0299353 MXN
5 XOF0.149677 MXN
10 XOF0.299353 MXN
25 XOF0.748383 MXN
50 XOF1.49677 MXN
100 XOF2.99353 MXN
500 XOF14.9677 MXN
1,000 XOF29.9353 MXN
5,000 XOF149.677 MXN
10,000 XOF299.353 MXN

Convert Mexican Peso to CFA Franc

mxn
MXN
xof
XOF
1 MXN33.4054 XOF
5 MXN167.027 XOF
10 MXN334.054 XOF
25 MXN835.134 XOF
50 MXN1,670.27 XOF
100 MXN3,340.54 XOF
500 MXN16,702.7 XOF
1,000 MXN33,405.4 XOF
5,000 MXN167,027 XOF
10,000 MXN334,054 XOF

XOF to MXN Chart

1 XOF = 0 MXN

1 CFA Franc to Mexican Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0309240.030924
Low
0.0280850.026886
Average
0.0299040.028389
Volatility
1.32%0.84%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mxn

MXN - Mexican Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mexican Peso exchange rate is the MXN to USD rate. The currency code for Mexican Pesos is MXN. The currency symbol is $.

