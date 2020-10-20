1 XOF to MWK - Convert CFA Francs to Malawian Kwachas

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

2.8422319 Malawian Kwachas

1 MWK = 0.351836 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Malawian Kwacha conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 08:14 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Malawian Kwacha

xof
XOF
mwk
MWK
1 XOF2.84223 MWK
5 XOF14.2112 MWK
10 XOF28.4223 MWK
25 XOF71.0558 MWK
50 XOF142.112 MWK
100 XOF284.223 MWK
500 XOF1,421.12 MWK
1,000 XOF2,842.23 MWK
5,000 XOF14,211.2 MWK
10,000 XOF28,422.3 MWK

Convert Malawian Kwacha to CFA Franc

mwk
MWK
xof
XOF
1 MWK0.351836 XOF
5 MWK1.75918 XOF
10 MWK3.51836 XOF
25 MWK8.7959 XOF
50 MWK17.5918 XOF
100 MWK35.1836 XOF
500 MWK175.918 XOF
1,000 MWK351.836 XOF
5,000 MWK1,759.18 XOF
10,000 MWK3,518.36 XOF

XOF to MWK Chart

1 XOF = 0 MWK

1 CFA Franc to Malawian Kwacha stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.88272.8881
Low
2.81932.8154
Average
2.84262.8490
Volatility
0.30%0.32%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mwk

MWK - Malawian Kwacha

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malawian Kwacha exchange rate is the MWK to USD rate. The currency code for Malawian Kwachas is MWK. The currency symbol is MK.

