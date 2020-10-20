1 XOF to MVR - Convert CFA Francs to Maldivian Rufiyaa

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.025246541 Maldivian Rufiyaa

1 MVR = 39.6094 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Maldivian Rufiyaa conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:18 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Maldivian Rufiyaa

xof
XOF
mvr
MVR
1 XOF0.0252465 MVR
5 XOF0.126233 MVR
10 XOF0.252465 MVR
25 XOF0.631164 MVR
50 XOF1.26233 MVR
100 XOF2.52465 MVR
500 XOF12.6233 MVR
1,000 XOF25.2465 MVR
5,000 XOF126.233 MVR
10,000 XOF252.465 MVR

Convert Maldivian Rufiyaa to CFA Franc

mvr
MVR
xof
XOF
1 MVR39.6094 XOF
5 MVR198.047 XOF
10 MVR396.094 XOF
25 MVR990.235 XOF
50 MVR1,980.47 XOF
100 MVR3,960.94 XOF
500 MVR19,804.7 XOF
1,000 MVR39,609.4 XOF
5,000 MVR198,047 XOF
10,000 MVR396,094 XOF

XOF to MVR Chart

1 XOF = 0 MVR

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Maldivian Rufiyaa stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0255970.025645
Low
0.0247650.024765
Average
0.0252660.025300
Volatility
0.58%0.45%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mvr

MVR - Maldivian Rufiyaa

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maldivian Rufiyaa exchange rate is the MVR to USD rate. The currency code for Maldivian Rufiyaa is MVR. The currency symbol is Rf.

