1 XOF to MRO - Convert CFA Francs to Mauritanian Ouguiyas

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.64878249 Mauritanian Ouguiyas

1 MRO = 1.54135 XOF

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 10:45 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya

xof
XOF
mro
MRO
1 XOF0.648782 MRO
5 XOF3.24391 MRO
10 XOF6.48782 MRO
25 XOF16.2196 MRO
50 XOF32.4391 MRO
100 XOF64.8782 MRO
500 XOF324.391 MRO
1,000 XOF648.782 MRO
5,000 XOF3,243.91 MRO
10,000 XOF6,487.82 MRO

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to CFA Franc

mro
MRO
xof
XOF
1 MRO1.54135 XOF
5 MRO7.70674 XOF
10 MRO15.4135 XOF
25 MRO38.5337 XOF
50 MRO77.0674 XOF
100 MRO154.135 XOF
500 MRO770.674 XOF
1,000 MRO1,541.35 XOF
5,000 MRO7,706.74 XOF
10,000 MRO15,413.5 XOF

XOF to MRO Chart

1 XOF = 0 MRO

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Mauritanian Ouguiya stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0656700.066097
Low
0.0640330.064033
Average
0.0646240.064987
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

