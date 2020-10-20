1 CFA Franc =
0.64878249 Mauritanian Ouguiyas
1 MRO = 1.54135 XOF
MRO replaced by MRU
XOF
MRO
|1 XOF
|0.648782 MRO
|5 XOF
|3.24391 MRO
|10 XOF
|6.48782 MRO
|25 XOF
|16.2196 MRO
|50 XOF
|32.4391 MRO
|100 XOF
|64.8782 MRO
|500 XOF
|324.391 MRO
|1,000 XOF
|648.782 MRO
|5,000 XOF
|3,243.91 MRO
|10,000 XOF
|6,487.82 MRO
1 XOF = 0 MRO
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.065670
|0.066097
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.064033
|0.064033
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.064624
|0.064987
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.54%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
