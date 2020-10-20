1 XOF to MNT - Convert CFA Francs to Mongolian Tugriks

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

5.5953005 Mongolian Tugriks

1 MNT = 0.178721 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Mongolian Tughrik conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:07 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Mongolian Tughrik

xof
XOF
mnt
MNT
1 XOF5.5953 MNT
5 XOF27.9765 MNT
10 XOF55.953 MNT
25 XOF139.883 MNT
50 XOF279.765 MNT
100 XOF559.53 MNT
500 XOF2,797.65 MNT
1,000 XOF5,595.3 MNT
5,000 XOF27,976.5 MNT
10,000 XOF55,953 MNT

Convert Mongolian Tughrik to CFA Franc

mnt
MNT
xof
XOF
1 MNT0.178721 XOF
5 MNT0.893607 XOF
10 MNT1.78721 XOF
25 MNT4.46804 XOF
50 MNT8.93607 XOF
100 MNT17.8721 XOF
500 MNT89.3607 XOF
1,000 MNT178.721 XOF
5,000 MNT893.607 XOF
10,000 MNT1,787.21 XOF

XOF to MNT Chart

1 XOF = 0 MNT

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Mongolian Tughrik stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.65125.6512
Low
5.52025.4905
Average
5.56895.5691
Volatility
0.38%0.35%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mnt

MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.

