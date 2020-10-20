1 XOF to MKD - Convert CFA Francs to Macedonian Denars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.093975046 Macedonian Denars

1 MKD = 10.6411 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Macedonian Denar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:07 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Macedonian Denar

xof
XOF
mkd
MKD
1 XOF0.093975 MKD
5 XOF0.469875 MKD
10 XOF0.93975 MKD
25 XOF2.34938 MKD
50 XOF4.69875 MKD
100 XOF9.3975 MKD
500 XOF46.9875 MKD
1,000 XOF93.975 MKD
5,000 XOF469.875 MKD
10,000 XOF939.75 MKD

Convert Macedonian Denar to CFA Franc

mkd
MKD
xof
XOF
1 MKD10.6411 XOF
5 MKD53.2056 XOF
10 MKD106.411 XOF
25 MKD266.028 XOF
50 MKD532.056 XOF
100 MKD1,064.11 XOF
500 MKD5,320.56 XOF
1,000 MKD10,641.1 XOF
5,000 MKD53,205.6 XOF
10,000 MKD106,411 XOF

XOF to MKD Chart

1 XOF = 0 MKD

1 CFA Franc to Macedonian Denar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0944490.094449
Low
0.0934300.092844
Average
0.0938700.093867
Volatility
0.32%0.34%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

mkd

MKD - Macedonian Denar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Macedonian Denar exchange rate is the MKD to USD rate. The currency code for Macedonian Denars is MKD. The currency symbol is ден.

