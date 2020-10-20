1 CFA Franc =
0.01634855 Moroccan Dirhams
1 MAD = 61.1675 XOF
XOF
MAD
|1 XOF
|0.0163485 MAD
|5 XOF
|0.0817427 MAD
|10 XOF
|0.163485 MAD
|25 XOF
|0.408714 MAD
|50 XOF
|0.817427 MAD
|100 XOF
|1.63485 MAD
|500 XOF
|8.17427 MAD
|1,000 XOF
|16.3485 MAD
|5,000 XOF
|81.7427 MAD
|10,000 XOF
|163.485 MAD
1 XOF = 0 MAD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.016522
|0.016632
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.016199
|0.016199
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.016322
|0.016428
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.27%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.More Moroccan Dirham info
