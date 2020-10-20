1 CFA Franc =
0.0080217543 Libyan Dinars
1 LYD = 124.661 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.0080217543 Libyan Dinars
1 LYD = 124.661 XOF
XOF
LYD
|1 XOF
|0.00802175 LYD
|5 XOF
|0.0401088 LYD
|10 XOF
|0.0802175 LYD
|25 XOF
|0.200544 LYD
|50 XOF
|0.401088 LYD
|100 XOF
|0.802175 LYD
|500 XOF
|4.01088 LYD
|1,000 XOF
|8.02175 LYD
|5,000 XOF
|40.1088 LYD
|10,000 XOF
|80.2175 LYD
1 XOF = 0 LYD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0080642
|0.0080676
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0078843
|0.0078242
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0079589
|0.0079674
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.43%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.More Libyan Dinar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings