1 XOF to LYD - Convert CFA Francs to Libyan Dinars

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0080217543 Libyan Dinars

1 LYD = 124.661 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Libyan Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:07 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Libyan Dinar

xof
XOF
lyd
LYD
1 XOF0.00802175 LYD
5 XOF0.0401088 LYD
10 XOF0.0802175 LYD
25 XOF0.200544 LYD
50 XOF0.401088 LYD
100 XOF0.802175 LYD
500 XOF4.01088 LYD
1,000 XOF8.02175 LYD
5,000 XOF40.1088 LYD
10,000 XOF80.2175 LYD

Convert Libyan Dinar to CFA Franc

lyd
LYD
xof
XOF
1 LYD124.661 XOF
5 LYD623.305 XOF
10 LYD1,246.61 XOF
25 LYD3,116.53 XOF
50 LYD6,233.05 XOF
100 LYD12,466.1 XOF
500 LYD62,330.5 XOF
1,000 LYD124,661 XOF
5,000 LYD623,305 XOF
10,000 LYD1,246,610 XOF

XOF to LYD Chart

1 XOF = 0 LYD

1 CFA Franc to Libyan Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00806420.0080676
Low
0.00788430.0078242
Average
0.00795890.0079674
Volatility
0.42%0.43%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

lyd

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

