1 XOF to LTC - Convert CFA Francs to Litecoin

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.000022173883679 Litecoin

1 LTC = 45,098.1 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
CFA Franc to Litecoin conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 16:18 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Litecoin

xof
XOF
ltc
LTC
1 XOF0.0000221739 LTC
5 XOF0.000110869 LTC
10 XOF0.000221739 LTC
25 XOF0.000554347 LTC
50 XOF0.00110869 LTC
100 XOF0.00221739 LTC
500 XOF0.0110869 LTC
1,000 XOF0.0221739 LTC
5,000 XOF0.110869 LTC
10,000 XOF0.221739 LTC

Convert Litecoin to CFA Franc

ltc
LTC
xof
XOF
1 LTC45,098.1 XOF
5 LTC225,490 XOF
10 LTC450,981 XOF
25 LTC1,127,450 XOF
50 LTC2,254,900 XOF
100 LTC4,509,810 XOF
500 LTC22,549,000 XOF
1,000 LTC45,098,100 XOF
5,000 LTC225,490,000 XOF
10,000 LTC450,981,000 XOF

XOF to LTC Chart

1 XOF = 0 LTC

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Litecoin stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000234850.000023485
Low
0.0000194050.000016028
Average
0.0000213360.000020020
Volatility
2.27%2.87%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
ltc

LTC - Litecoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litecoin exchange rate is the LTC to USD rate. The currency code for Litecoin is LTC. The currency symbol is Ł.

More Litecoin info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings