1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.0013493792 Caymanian Dollars

1 KYD = 741.082 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Caymanian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Caymanian Dollar

1 XOF0.00134938 KYD
5 XOF0.0067469 KYD
10 XOF0.0134938 KYD
25 XOF0.0337345 KYD
50 XOF0.067469 KYD
100 XOF0.134938 KYD
500 XOF0.67469 KYD
1,000 XOF1.34938 KYD
5,000 XOF6.7469 KYD
10,000 XOF13.4938 KYD

Convert Caymanian Dollar to CFA Franc

1 KYD741.082 XOF
5 KYD3,705.41 XOF
10 KYD7,410.82 XOF
25 KYD18,527 XOF
50 KYD37,054.1 XOF
100 KYD74,108.2 XOF
500 KYD370,541 XOF
1,000 KYD741,082 XOF
5,000 KYD3,705,410 XOF
10,000 KYD7,410,820 XOF

XOF to KYD Chart

1 XOF = 0 KYD

1 CFA Franc to Caymanian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00136800.0013680
Low
0.00133710.0013307
Average
0.00134660.0013475
Volatility
0.33%0.34%

Currency Information

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

KYD - Caymanian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.

