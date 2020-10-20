1 CFA Franc =
0.00050349938 Kuwaiti Dinars
1 KWD = 1,986.10 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
KWD
|1 XOF
|0.000503499 KWD
|5 XOF
|0.0025175 KWD
|10 XOF
|0.00503499 KWD
|25 XOF
|0.0125875 KWD
|50 XOF
|0.025175 KWD
|100 XOF
|0.0503499 KWD
|500 XOF
|0.25175 KWD
|1,000 XOF
|0.503499 KWD
|5,000 XOF
|2.5175 KWD
|10,000 XOF
|5.03499 KWD
1 XOF = 0 KWD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00050967
|0.00051087
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00049959
|0.00049888
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00050302
|0.00050442
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kuwaiti Dinar exchange rate is the KWD to USD rate. The currency code for Kuwaiti Dinars is KWD. The currency symbol is KD.
