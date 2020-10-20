1 XOF to KGS - Convert CFA Francs to Kyrgyzstani Soms

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.14173476 Kyrgyzstani Soms

1 KGS = 7.05543 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Kyrgyzstani Som conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 15:06 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Kyrgyzstani Som

xof
XOF
kgs
KGS
1 XOF0.141735 KGS
5 XOF0.708674 KGS
10 XOF1.41735 KGS
25 XOF3.54337 KGS
50 XOF7.08674 KGS
100 XOF14.1735 KGS
500 XOF70.8674 KGS
1,000 XOF141.735 KGS
5,000 XOF708.674 KGS
10,000 XOF1,417.35 KGS

Convert Kyrgyzstani Som to CFA Franc

kgs
KGS
xof
XOF
1 KGS7.05543 XOF
5 KGS35.2772 XOF
10 KGS70.5543 XOF
25 KGS176.386 XOF
50 KGS352.772 XOF
100 KGS705.543 XOF
500 KGS3,527.72 XOF
1,000 KGS7,055.43 XOF
5,000 KGS35,277.2 XOF
10,000 KGS70,554.3 XOF

XOF to KGS Chart

1 XOF = 0 KGS

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Kyrgyzstani Som stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.145820.14769
Low
0.140790.14079
Average
0.142790.14456
Volatility
0.36%0.31%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
kgs

KGS - Kyrgyzstani Som

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kyrgyzstani Som exchange rate is the KGS to USD rate. The currency code for Kyrgyzstani Soms is KGS. The currency symbol is лв.

More Kyrgyzstani Som info

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings