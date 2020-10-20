1 XOF to KES - Convert CFA Francs to Kenyan Shillings

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.21152533 Kenyan Shillings

1 KES = 4.72757 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
CFA Franc to Kenyan Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Kenyan Shilling

xof
XOF
kes
KES
1 XOF0.211525 KES
5 XOF1.05763 KES
10 XOF2.11525 KES
25 XOF5.28813 KES
50 XOF10.5763 KES
100 XOF21.1525 KES
500 XOF105.763 KES
1,000 XOF211.525 KES
5,000 XOF1,057.63 KES
10,000 XOF2,115.25 KES

Convert Kenyan Shilling to CFA Franc

kes
KES
xof
XOF
1 KES4.72757 XOF
5 KES23.6378 XOF
10 KES47.2757 XOF
25 KES118.189 XOF
50 KES236.378 XOF
100 KES472.757 XOF
500 KES2,363.78 XOF
1,000 KES4,727.57 XOF
5,000 KES23,637.8 XOF
10,000 KES47,275.7 XOF

XOF to KES Chart

1 XOF = 0 KES

1 CFA Franc to Kenyan Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.217310.22322
Low
0.208520.20852
Average
0.211920.21506
Volatility
0.46%0.73%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

kes

KES - Kenyan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.

