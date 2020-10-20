1 CFA Franc =
0.26501628 Japanese Yen
1 JPY = 3.77335 XOF
XOF
JPY
|1 XOF
|0.265016 JPY
|5 XOF
|1.32508 JPY
|10 XOF
|2.65016 JPY
|25 XOF
|6.62541 JPY
|50 XOF
|13.2508 JPY
|100 XOF
|26.5016 JPY
|500 XOF
|132.508 JPY
|1,000 XOF
|265.016 JPY
|5,000 XOF
|1,325.08 JPY
|10,000 XOF
|2,650.16 JPY
1 XOF = 0 JPY
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26463
|0.26463
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.25706
|0.24885
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.25969
|0.25634
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.38%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Japanese Yen exchange rate is the JPY to USD rate. The currency code for Japanese Yen is JPY. The currency symbol is ¥.More Japanese Yen info
