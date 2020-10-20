1 CFA Franc =
0.0011646816 Jordanian Dinars
1 JOD = 858.604 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
JOD
|1 XOF
|0.00116468 JOD
|5 XOF
|0.00582341 JOD
|10 XOF
|0.0116468 JOD
|25 XOF
|0.029117 JOD
|50 XOF
|0.0582341 JOD
|100 XOF
|0.116468 JOD
|500 XOF
|0.582341 JOD
|1,000 XOF
|1.16468 JOD
|5,000 XOF
|5.82341 JOD
|10,000 XOF
|11.6468 JOD
1 XOF = 0 JOD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0011789
|0.0011789
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0011544
|0.0011480
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0011628
|0.0011637
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jordanian Dinar exchange rate is the JOD to USD rate. The currency code for Jordanian Dinars is JOD. The currency symbol is JD.More Jordanian Dinar info
