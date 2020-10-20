1 XOF to IRR - Convert CFA Francs to Iranian Rials

Xe Currency Converter

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

69.563907 Iranian Rials

1 IRR = 0.0143753 XOF

CFA Franc to Iranian Rial conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 13:56 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Iranian Rial

xof
XOF
irr
IRR
1 XOF69.5639 IRR
5 XOF347.82 IRR
10 XOF695.639 IRR
25 XOF1,739.1 IRR
50 XOF3,478.2 IRR
100 XOF6,956.39 IRR
500 XOF34,782 IRR
1,000 XOF69,563.9 IRR
5,000 XOF347,820 IRR
10,000 XOF695,639 IRR

Convert Iranian Rial to CFA Franc

irr
IRR
xof
XOF
1 IRR0.0143753 XOF
5 IRR0.0718764 XOF
10 IRR0.143753 XOF
25 IRR0.359382 XOF
50 IRR0.718764 XOF
100 IRR1.43753 XOF
500 IRR7.18764 XOF
1,000 IRR14.3753 XOF
5,000 IRR71.8764 XOF
10,000 IRR143.753 XOF

XOF to IRR Chart

1 XOF = 0 IRR

1 CFA Franc to Iranian Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
70.45270.452
Low
68.48967.773
Average
69.21569.012
Volatility
0.42%0.60%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

